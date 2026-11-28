CHENNAI: A total of 14 birds died at the Guindy Children’s Park on Friday, prompting authorities to declare the facility shut for at least the next three days as a precaution.

With the incident coming months after an avian influenza outbreak killed around 40 birds at the park, and H5N1 deaths occurred at the Vandalur zoo last month, anti-contamination measures are in full swing at the facility.

The latest deaths comprise 10 night herons and four painted storks at the park’s waterbird enclosure. Samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (Nihsad), Bhopal, to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

“It doesn’t look like avian influenza, but we have collected samples and are following the prescribed protocols,” Chennai Wildlife Warden K Bhargava Teja told TNIE.

Food and water samples have also been collected for testing. Officials said the birds had appeared normal before their deaths, with no noticeable changes in their activity or feeding behaviour.

The affected enclosure has been cordoned off, and disinfection, sanitisation and other biosecurity measures are being implemented. Veterinary teams are monitoring the health of the remaining birds and inspecting other enclosures.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of around 40 birds, including herons, pelicans and painted storks, dying at the park in March, prompting a week-long closure. More recently, seven waterbirds died at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur between October 3 and 9.

Nihsad had confirmed H5N1 avian influenza in those birds on October 21. Similarly, an H5N1 outbreak was reported in Cuddalore that had resulted in the deaths of 35,647 poultry birds until November 13.

For now, officials have not established that the latest deaths at Guindy are linked to avian influenza.