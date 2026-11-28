TIRUCHY: Despite preventing 27 proposed child marriages, authorities reported 34 marriages in Tiruchy district till October this year. Manapparai, Thathaiyangarpettai and Thuraiyur continue to remain vulnerable areas, officials said.

The figures, based on data obtained by TNIE, show that 61 cases of child marriage came to the attention of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and other stakeholders during the period, of which 34 marriages had already taken place, while 27 were prevented through intervention.

Family circumstances are among the common reasons for child marriage, while adolescent relationships and parental concerns over love affairs also contribute to the practice, officials said. Families taking children to neighbouring districts to solemnise marriages further complicate prevention efforts.

“The most important thing is to empower children through education. Awareness should reach children and families,” said district child rights associate S Thiyagarajan.

An RTI reply obtained by child rights activist C Prabhakar from the Directorate of Social Welfare shows that 359 child marriages were recorded in Tiruchy between May 2021 and May 2026. Of the 691 complaints received during the period, 332 marriages were prevented, while 129 FIRs were registered.