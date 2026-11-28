CHENNAI: Opposing Governor R V Arlekar’s recent letter to the chief minister proposing the constitution of four-member search committees for vice chancellor appointments in state universities, a section of academics alleges that such an arrangement could give the union government greater representation in the selection process.

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has opposed the composition proposed by Arlekar, pointing out that two members of the committee – the governor’s nominee and the nominee of the University Grants Commission chairman – would represent the centre, while the state government would have only one nominee.

The fourth member would be a representative of the university’s syndicate.

“Equal representation for the central and state governments in vice chancellor search committees is essential to upholding the spirit and values of federalism,” said association general secretary S Suresh.

TN has 22 state universities, of which 18 are functioning without a V-C. The composition of search committees varies under the existing university Acts.

As an alternative, the association has proposed including a UGC nominee in all committees, removing the governor’s nominee from 15 universities and adding a state government nominee in the four universities where the state is currently not represented.

A higher education department official said that the governor’s letter is under review.