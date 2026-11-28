RAMANATHAPURAM: District Collector Sivaguru Prabhakaran directed municipal administration officials to deepen the irrigation tanks in Kadaladi and Sayalkudi blocks to increase their storage capacity.

He held inspection in the blocks on Friday.

During his visit to the Kadaladi Union, the Collector received petitions from residents of several villages, including Sirai Kulam, Pudhukudi and Appanur, seeking drinking water facilities and the construction of proper drainage channels in their localities.

Following the representations, he inspected the areas and reviewed the issues relating to drinking water supply and drainage facilities. He instructed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps to address the grievances raised by the residents.

Later, during an inspection in Sayalkudi Town Panchayat, he visited the Kottai oorani and enquired about the seepage of rainwater due to the presence of porous rock formations in the waterbody.

He suggested removing soil to a depth of around three feet from the central portion of the oorani and filling it with clay to reduce water seepage and improve rainwater retention.

The district administration has been taking a series of measures to maintain the waterbodies across the district. From removing invasive plants to desilting, the administration is taking action to maintain the waterbodies which could aid in storing rainwater, he stated.

The Collector also inspected a sub-health centre in Sayalkudi and enquired about the status of a proposal pending with the government to reclassify the land on which the building is situated as a town panchayat land.

He directed officials to take necessary steps to expedite the process.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director T Saravanan, Revenue Divisional Officer Balakrishnan, Sayalkudi Town Panchayat Executive Officer (in-charge) P Thiruppathi and other government officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.