TIRUPPUR: The ongoing worker unrest and political instability in Bangladesh have prompted foreign buyers, particularly from the European Union, to divert a part of their knitwear orders to India.
Though there are pacts between the EU and Bangladesh, the domestic situation in that country is forcing buyers to shift their imports to Tiruppur, India’s knitwear capital, which has already begun to see the benefits.
According to Kumar Duraiswamy, Joint Secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), exports from Tiruppur could see a 20% jump. “Export orders for Tiruppur have increased, and we expect a 20% growth by the end of the current financial year.
This was expected. Following the political unrest in Bangladesh late last year, global buyers began shifting their attention towards Tiruppur, and that trend has only gathered pace.
Buyers have already increased their sourcing from India, which will help offset the policy challenges Indian exporters currently face in US,” he says.
Speaking to TNIE, A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), noted that the European Union previously directed most of its orders to Bangladesh due to agreements based on Bangladesh’s Least Developed Country (LDC) status.
“Because of the current situation there, inquiries for these orders, including from major EU players, have started coming.
‘Cotton import duty must be removed for five years’
The upcoming FTA between India and the EU is another key factor driving this shift, making India a favourable choice for European buyers and positioning Tiruppur for a strong growth.”
Reuters has reported that due to political tensions, brands have diverted about $254 million worth of orders from Bangladesh between November 1 and 18, with the majority being shifted to neighbouring India.
However, TEA president KM Subramanian added a caveat. “Orders originally meant for Bangladesh have now started shifting to Tiruppur, but it would be too early to estimate the exact scale. Tiruppur is poised for a strong harvest by the end of the current financial year,” he said.
Amid various global challenges, the Tiruppur knitwear sector exported merchandise worth Rs 42,544.40 crore in the 2025-2026 financial year.
Although labour shortage is a significant issue, exporters state that the situation is being managed with the existing workforce. The knitwear hub employs about 10 lakh workers, 50% of whom are migrant workers.
“To reap the benefits of the increase in orders, the centre must provide appropriate support in areas such as raw material availability. Cotton import duty must be removed for five years,” Kumar Duraiswamy added.