TIRUPPUR: The ongoing worker unrest and political instability in Bangladesh have prompted foreign buyers, particularly from the European Union, to divert a part of their knitwear orders to India.

Though there are pacts between the EU and Bangladesh, the domestic situation in that country is forcing buyers to shift their imports to Tiruppur, India’s knitwear capital, which has already begun to see the benefits.

According to Kumar Duraiswamy, Joint Secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), exports from Tiruppur could see a 20% jump. “Export orders for Tiruppur have increased, and we expect a 20% growth by the end of the current financial year.

This was expected. Following the political unrest in Bangladesh late last year, global buyers began shifting their attention towards Tiruppur, and that trend has only gathered pace.

Buyers have already increased their sourcing from India, which will help offset the policy challenges Indian exporters currently face in US,” he says.

Speaking to TNIE, A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), noted that the European Union previously directed most of its orders to Bangladesh due to agreements based on Bangladesh’s Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

“Because of the current situation there, inquiries for these orders, including from major EU players, have started coming.