CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday reviewed the impact of 20% below-normal rain in the state and announced measures to provide crop damage relief, ensure crop insurance coverage and meet drinking water and cattle feed requirements during the summer next year.

The government has allocated Rs 13.26 crore for cattle feed support.

At a review meeting held at the secretariat, the chief minister directed officials to begin crop damage surveys in areas where crop loss exceeded 33% and provide compensation to eligible farmers as per rules.

Special camps will be held across the state to ensure all eligible farmers enrol under the crop insurance scheme within the deadline.

Ministers and senior officials will visit districts that got low rain to assess crop damage and identify the needs of the farmers and residents. Collectors have also been asked to monitor the situation closely.

Vijay directed the departments to prepare a district-wise plan to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the 2027 summer.

Earlier during the meeting, the officials informed the chief minister that Tamil Nadu had received 20% less rainfall than normal between June and November 25. As many as 22 districts had recorded below-normal rainfall.

Water storage in dams stood at 32.9% of their total capacity, while nearly 73% of the lakes under the Water Resources Department had 50% or less storage.

The area under cultivation had also declined by 18.4% compared to the corresponding period last year, the officials said.