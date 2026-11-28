TIRUCHY: A head constable driving a banana-laden mini truck seized in a drunk driving case allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn into a roadside canal near Musiri on Thursday night.

The constable sustained injuries, and a portion of the banana load was allegedly damaged. The mini truck owner, who had offered to get the vehicle driven to the police station, staged a protest seeking compensation for the damage.

According to the police, M Vijay (30) from Karur was transporting 340 kg of karpuravalli banana, worth Rs 1 lakh, from Karuppathur near Lalapet to Tambaram.

When the mini truck approached the Periyar bridge near Musiri, a police team led by Musiri special SI Vadivel, who was conducting a vehicle check, intercepted it and found Vijay was under the influence of alcohol.

As the police registered a drunk driving case, Vijay informed the vehicle owner, Manikkavasagam, who reached the spot and offered to get the mini truck driven to the police station. But the police turned down his offer and asked head constable G Maruthamuthu (42) to do the task.

While proceeding towards the police station, Maruthamuthu allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Keezh Santhapalayam, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a canal.

The police took the head constable to the Musiri government hospital. Later, they retrieved the overturned mini truck with the help of a crane.