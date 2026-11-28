COIMBATORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the proposed delimitation Bill, which the union government plans to introduce in the upcoming Parliament session to "exploit the Congress's weakness and advance the BJP's hidden agenda", could be defeated if the DMK and other INDIA bloc parties remained united.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport before leaving for Dharmapuri to attend a party event, he said the BJP was attempting to introduce the Bill during the Parliament session scheduled from November 30 to December 3.

He alleged that the proposal was aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50% across states and that the union government had reportedly sought the support of a few parties, including the DMK.

"The DMK has been at the forefront of several important social and political issues at the national level. The delimitation proposal was defeated during the previous attempt due to the efforts of the DMK, and the Bill should be defeated this time as well.