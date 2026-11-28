CHENNAI: An officer in the rank of a DSP attached to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamancheri in Vandalur has been booked under the Pocso Act for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy.

The police said the officer has since been shifted to the Vacancy Reserve (VR), pending further orders.

According to the police, the accused is identified as Vasanthan.

The boy, a native of Assam, was employed at the academy’s canteen through a private contractor. Last week, while the boy was working at the canteen, the officer sexually assaulted him.

The victim raised an alarm, prompting other personnel to alert senior officials, who initiated an inquiry, the police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the officer under the Pocso Act. Meanwhile, the boy has been shifted to a special home and is receiving counselling.