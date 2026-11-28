CHENNAI: IIT Madras is working on developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) language model centred on the Thirukkural to help people understand the ancient Tamil text’s teachings and apply them to everyday life, according to its director, Professor V Kamakoti.

The proposed model, which will have fewer than one billion parameters, will use the transformer architecture and be engineered at the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Professor Kamakoti told TNIE.

“The proposed initiative is part of the institute’s broader efforts to promote AI for education and support Indian languages. This development of Thirukkural-based AI models complements the focus of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 5.0 in popularising the classical Tamil text across the country,” he added.

Unlike an initiative that adapts an existing large language model (LLM), the project will involve building a new, compact model, the IIT director said.