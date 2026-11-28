CHENNAI: IIT Madras is working on developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) language model centred on the Thirukkural to help people understand the ancient Tamil text’s teachings and apply them to everyday life, according to its director, Professor V Kamakoti.
The proposed model, which will have fewer than one billion parameters, will use the transformer architecture and be engineered at the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Professor Kamakoti told TNIE.
“The proposed initiative is part of the institute’s broader efforts to promote AI for education and support Indian languages. This development of Thirukkural-based AI models complements the focus of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 5.0 in popularising the classical Tamil text across the country,” he added.
Unlike an initiative that adapts an existing large language model (LLM), the project will involve building a new, compact model, the IIT director said.
Model to help explore teachings of Thiruvalluvar
He described it as a “pico language model”. The model will be trained on a Tamil-language corpus, along with the Thirukkural and its various commentaries and interpretations from different periods.
This broader corpus is intended to provide the linguistic and textual foundation for the model, rather than relying on the Thirukkural alone.
Professor Kamakoti said the proposed model would help users explore Thiruvalluvar’s teachings on ethics and principles of life, understand their relevance to contemporary situations, apply them in daily life and eventually integrate them into educational initiatives.
Professor Kamakoti pointed out that translations of the Thirukkural were available in several languages.
AI platforms such as Sarvam AI and BharatGen could facilitate the broader objective of making the classical text’s teachings accessible to more people.