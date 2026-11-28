KALLAKURICHI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA of Kallakurichi C Arul Vignesh (36) was arrested on Friday evening on charges of sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer.
A police team led by Tiruppur Superintendent of Police and investigating officer Shristi Singh arrested the legislator from his residence in Kallakurichi around 6 pm. Several police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the arrest.
The MLA was booked under sections 75, 78, 79, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The charges relate to sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and obstructing a public servant from discharging her official duties.
The arrest comes amid mounting pressure on the state government to take action against the ruling party legislator.
The investigation began on Wednesday, a day after the Madras High Court directed Singh to investigate the case and told Inspector General of Police (Administration), Chennai, N Kamini, to monitor the probe.
The investigating team questioned the complainant on Wednesday and her husband on Thursday.
Following the back-to-back questioning, Singh submitted the details of the preliminary inquiry to the magistrate in Kallakurichi on Thursday evening.
Hearing on MLA case adjourned to Dec 4
Subsequently, the woman official also appeared before the magistrate and recorded her statement.
The controversy broke out on November 9 when DMK MP and deputy general secretary of the party, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, alleged the Kallakurichi MLA had sent inappropriate messages to the woman official, and allegedly showed up at her residence in an inebriated condition.
Arul Vignesh had earlier on November 10 denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image and that of his party.
Following the arrest, the Tamil Nadu police issued a press release in which they said the local police and the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing have so far taken down 201 social media posts related to the incident.
In view of the Madras High Court’s directions prohibiting the publication, circulation or dissemination of any material concerning the matter, the public have been advised against posting content that violates the court’s orders.
Meanwhile, Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court conducted an in-camera proceeding of the petition filed by advocate R Thrishuli regarding the case on Friday.
State public prosecutor R John Sathyan represented the prosecution while senior counsel V Suresh and advocate D Nagasaila appeared for the collector.
Another senior counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan appeared for the MLA. After hearing the counsels, the judge adjourned the hearing to December 4.
(With inputs from R Sivakumar @ Chennai)