KALLAKURICHI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA of Kallakurichi C Arul Vignesh (36) was arrested on Friday evening on charges of sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer.

A police team led by Tiruppur Superintendent of Police and investigating officer Shristi Singh arrested the legislator from his residence in Kallakurichi around 6 pm. Several police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the arrest.

The MLA was booked under sections 75, 78, 79, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The charges relate to sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and obstructing a public servant from discharging her official duties.

The arrest comes amid mounting pressure on the state government to take action against the ruling party legislator.

The investigation began on Wednesday, a day after the Madras High Court directed Singh to investigate the case and told Inspector General of Police (Administration), Chennai, N Kamini, to monitor the probe.

The investigating team questioned the complainant on Wednesday and her husband on Thursday.

Following the back-to-back questioning, Singh submitted the details of the preliminary inquiry to the magistrate in Kallakurichi on Thursday evening.