CHENNAI: With the DMK’s two core demands met in the draft delimitation bill released on Friday night, the party is likely to extend support to the proposed delimitation bill in the upcoming Parliament session beginning Monday.
However, a clearer decision will be taken by the party high command after party president M K Stalin chairs an MPs’ meeting at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday.
The draft bill has assured a uniform 50% increase in the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats using the 1971 Census to determine the state-wise seat allocation, in addition to freezing seat allocations and constituency readjustments until 2051 – which is 25 years from now.
A senior MP from the DMK told TNIE that the party in principle was for “fair delimitation” and would extend their support as their demands have been met in the draft bill.
“If a delimitation bill is not passed, it would lead to a population-based delimitation by next year, which will affect the states that effectively controlled the population, including Tamil Nadu.
So, in principle we are for the delimitation. All parties, including the Congress and the Left, had accepted it during the Joint Action Committee meeting held under the MK’s leadership in (March) 2025,” a highly-placed source said.
Earlier on Friday, amid speculation that the DMK might back the upcoming bill, Stalin stated on X that the party will not compromise on protecting TN’s parliamentary share.
Citing past assembly and Joint Action Committee resolutions from 2024 and 2025, he reiterated that the DMK remains firm on its two core demands.
The first was that TN’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced under any circumstances, even if the number of parliamentary constituencies was increased.
The second was that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.
On Friday, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party would reach out to the DMK regarding the bill. Meanwhile, a senior DMK MP clarified that neither the Congress nor the BJP has officially reached out to the party seeking to oppose or support the proposed bill.