CHENNAI: With the DMK’s two core demands met in the draft delimitation bill released on Friday night, the party is likely to extend support to the proposed delimitation bill in the upcoming Parliament session beginning Monday.

However, a clearer decision will be taken by the party high command after party president M K Stalin chairs an MPs’ meeting at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday.

The draft bill has assured a uniform 50% increase in the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats using the 1971 Census to determine the state-wise seat allocation, in addition to freezing seat allocations and constituency readjustments until 2051 – which is 25 years from now.

A senior MP from the DMK told TNIE that the party in principle was for “fair delimitation” and would extend their support as their demands have been met in the draft bill.

“If a delimitation bill is not passed, it would lead to a population-based delimitation by next year, which will affect the states that effectively controlled the population, including Tamil Nadu.