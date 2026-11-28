CHENNAI: For the Paliyar tribals of Kodaikanal, being moved out of forests decades ago could now cost them their rights over the land they continue to depend on.

As Tamil Nadu moves to implement a recent Supreme Court order on forest occupation, displaced communities fear that living outside forest boundaries could jeopardise their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

A communication from the social justice department on November 13 to district collectors directing adjudication of FRA claims before December 5 has triggered the apprehension.

It adopts a three-category classification from the state government’s affidavit before the Supreme Court and explicitly excludes two categories from FRA eligibility, potentially affecting Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs).

The categories cover people permanently residing in forests and cultivating land (Category I); those cultivating forest land but residing there temporarily (Category II); and those living outside forest boundaries while cultivating land inside (Category III).

While people under Category I are considered eligible, Categories II and III are classified ineligible.

On the department communication, M Rajesh Kumar, a Paliyar community member from Moolaiyar in Kodaikanal, said, “We are not going to leave it like that. We have to oppose this and ensure our people understand what is happening.”

He said Paliyar families in Dindigul were relocated during the 1970s and 1980s from their traditional forest habitats to settlements outside forest boundaries, though they continue depending on forests for their livelihood.