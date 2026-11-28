MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the state government and NHAI on a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to conduct a comprehensive review of toll plazas in and around Madurai city and remove the unnecessary toll plazas.

The litigant Theeran Thirumugan alias G Thirumurugan, an advocate from Madurai, stated that a considerable number of toll collection points are functioning in the vicinity of Madurai city and Melur region, namely Chittampatti, Kappalur, Paralipudur, Vandiyur, among others. Some of these toll plazas are situated within a short distance from each other and impose huge financial burden on the public even for travelling short distances, he added.

He further referred to Rule 8(2) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which states that any other toll plaza in the same section of national highway in the same direction cannot be established within 60 km. Location of a toll plaza should be at least 10 km away from municipal or town limits, he further added.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued notice to the authorities concerned and directed them to file counter affidavit in 15 days, without fail, warning that if the counter affidavit is not filed by then, the court will close down all toll plazas mentioned in the plea.