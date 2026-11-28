MADURAI: A Karthik Kumar of Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, has moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking action against deputy speaker M Ravishankar for allegedly assaulting and criminally intimidating him when the former had met him to complain about drinking water issues in his locality recently.

He also sought action against the Manachanallur police inspector who, colluding with Ravishankar, had compelled him to release a false video withdrawing the allegations against the MLA by threatening to foist false case against him and his family members.

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi adjourned the case to December 1 at the request of the additional public prosecutor. Kumar stated in his petition that on November 8, he visited Ravishankar at his residence to complain about drinking water issues in his locality.

However, as soon as he entered, Ravishankar verbally abused and assaulted him, Kumar alleged. When he went to Manachanallur GH to get treatment for his injuries, the medical officer recorded the history of injury as an 'assault by unknown person', despite him informing that he was attacked by the MLA, he added.

When he was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Manachanallur police inspector came to the hospital and took him to the police station and compelled him to record a video denying the allegations against the MLA.

He also took him to the residence of the MLA, where the latter also threatened him with dire consequences, forcing him to record and release the video, Kumar said.