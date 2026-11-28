COIMBATORE: Among a set of 14 remains of wild birds (Indian Pond Heron) found dead in Coimbatore city, one has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza (bird flu), officials confirmed on Saturday.

As many as 14 pond herons were reportedly found dead near a stream at BKR Nagar near Siddhapudur in Coimbatore city on November 18. The Forest Department collected the carcasses for disposal and sent whole bird samples directly to ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, for Avian influenza screening and found H5N1 positive on Wednesday (November 25). Following this, biosecurity and preventive measures have been initiated in the affected locality with the support of Coimbatore Corporation.

Meanwhile, the search confirmed that there is no poultry farm and no poultry deaths recorded in the surrounding one-kilometre radius.

According to animal husbandry department sources, the bird was found dead on November 18 in the Siddhapudur area in the Coimbatore Corporation limits. Laboratory results confirming the infection were received later, around November 25. Officials said this is the only positive case reported so far and involves a wild bird, not domestic poultry.

"Because the case involves a wild bird, the standard stamping out procedure used for domestic poultry outbreaks does not apply. However, the department has already informed forest officials, the corporation, and other authorities. Strict surveillance has been ordered in the affected region, including monitoring of beaches and surrounding areas.