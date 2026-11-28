CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved an additional surcharge of Rs 1.12 per unit on electricity consumed by open access consumers for the six-month period from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

This is the first time the discom has been allowed to collect the surcharge retrospectively.

Open access consumers are those who buy power directly from producers instead of from the discoms.

The order, which was passed on November 24 and accessed by TNIE, follows a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), which had sought approval to collect an additional surcharge of Rs 1.14 per unit.

After scrutinising the utility’s calculations and power purchase data, the commission, however, reduced it to Rs 1.12/ unit.

The surcharge is intended to recover the fixed costs incurred by the distribution utility for power purchase capacity that remained unutilised because of electricity procured by open access consumers from third parties, power exchanges and other sources.

TNERC calculated that an average capacity of 441.83 MW remained stranded due to open access transactions during the period considered. The fixed-cost burden arising from this stranded capacity was assessed at Rs 278.35 crore.