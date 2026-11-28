CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved an additional surcharge of Rs 1.12 per unit on electricity consumed by open access consumers for the six-month period from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.
This is the first time the discom has been allowed to collect the surcharge retrospectively.
Open access consumers are those who buy power directly from producers instead of from the discoms.
The order, which was passed on November 24 and accessed by TNIE, follows a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), which had sought approval to collect an additional surcharge of Rs 1.14 per unit.
After scrutinising the utility’s calculations and power purchase data, the commission, however, reduced it to Rs 1.12/ unit.
The surcharge is intended to recover the fixed costs incurred by the distribution utility for power purchase capacity that remained unutilised because of electricity procured by open access consumers from third parties, power exchanges and other sources.
TNERC calculated that an average capacity of 441.83 MW remained stranded due to open access transactions during the period considered. The fixed-cost burden arising from this stranded capacity was assessed at Rs 278.35 crore.
The order permits TNPDCL to collect the surcharge retrospectively from all open access consumers who purchased electricity through third-party sales and power exchanges, including the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL).
The commission has directed TNPDCL to file petitions for determining the additional surcharge every six months in future, along with 15-minute block-wise data on power scheduled by open access consumers.
Though the TNERC has set the surcharge at nil for the period from April 1 to September 30, 2026, it has fixed an additional surcharge of 63 paise per unit on open access consumers purchasing electricity through third-party sales and power exchanges from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
The Renewable Energy Power Producers Association has opposed the TNERC decision.
Its chief advisor K Venkatachalam said, “The Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022 provide an exemption from additional surcharge to renewable energy open access consumers. However, the TNERC order has not separately considered this exemption.”
He said it would file a review petition before the TNERC and, if rejected, approach the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.
E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association (BEEA), urged the TNPDCL to take steps to resolve the cases quickly.