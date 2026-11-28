CHENNAI: After the arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday demanded action against those who allegedly exerted pressure on the woman IAS officer to strike a compromise in the sexual harassment complaint.

Stalin alleged several ministers and leaders of the TVK allies had joined hands to dismiss the complaint and issue a “conduct certificate” to the MLA in an attempt to protect him.

He also accused them of spreading derogatory content on social media to mentally “harass” the complainant.

Praising the woman official for standing firm despite the pressure, Stalin said she had courageously lodged the complaint despite attempts to intimidate her.

He said the MLA had been arrested only after the Madras High Court and the National Commission for Women exerted pressure.

Stalin demanded that those who delayed action and pressured the complainant for a compromise should also face action.