CHENNAI: After the arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday demanded action against those who allegedly exerted pressure on the woman IAS officer to strike a compromise in the sexual harassment complaint.
Stalin alleged several ministers and leaders of the TVK allies had joined hands to dismiss the complaint and issue a “conduct certificate” to the MLA in an attempt to protect him.
He also accused them of spreading derogatory content on social media to mentally “harass” the complainant.
Praising the woman official for standing firm despite the pressure, Stalin said she had courageously lodged the complaint despite attempts to intimidate her.
He said the MLA had been arrested only after the Madras High Court and the National Commission for Women exerted pressure.
Stalin demanded that those who delayed action and pressured the complainant for a compromise should also face action.
“We will not rest until a fair investigation is conducted and everyone involved is punished,” he said.
DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi, taking a swipe at the delay in action, said in an X post, “At last, it happened. I was beginning to think they were waiting for the tectonic plates to shift, or for aliens to descend, to arrest him.”
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed the arrest was the result of his party’s sustained protests. Stating it was a major victory for the AIADMK, he said, “Just a reminder - you did not arrest him; we made you arrest him.”
Palaniswami also demanded action against everyone who had allegedly spread false information claiming no such incident had taken place.
TNCC president Manickam Tagore welcomed the arrest, saying it was a commendable step.
He said the government’s approach of taking action without hesitation, even when those in positions of power are involved in wrongdoing, reaffirmed that everyone is equal before the law.