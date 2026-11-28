COIMBATORE: The special court for POCSO cases in Coimbatore on Friday convicted both accused in the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in May this year.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 4 after the arguments on the question of sentence and receiving probation reports.

Judge K Hariharan of the Principal Special Court for the Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Pocso Act found the charges proved against the two accused, K Karthi (35) and R Mohan (31) from Bharathipuram near Pallapalayam, in most of the sections invoked against them.

The verdict was pronounced amid heightened police security at the court complex. The judgment, initially scheduled for November 16 and 27, has been postponed.

The first accused, Karthi, a construction worker from Nagapattinam district and neighbour of the victim from Bharathipuram in Pallapalayam, was convicted of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for murder, murder, unlawful confinement and destruction of evidence under relevant provisions of the BNS.

He was also convicted under sections 5 (m) and 5 (j) (iv) read with section 6(1) of the Pocso Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and offences involving the death of a child below 12 years. He was acquitted of the charge of kidnapping for marriage.