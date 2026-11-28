Karur: Three Sabarimala pilgrims were killed, and four others injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry near Aravakurichi in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as K. Manikandan (43), who was driving the car, Govindan (60), both from Rasipuram, and R. Palanivel (38) of Vazhapadi in Salem.

According to police, the seven pilgrims were returning home after visiting the Sabarimala temple when the accident occurred around 2 am on November 28. As they were nearing Aravakurichi, their car rammed into a lorry proceeding ahead of them. The impact reportedly dislodged the lorry's spare tyre, but the vehicle did not stop and continued its journey.

On information, Aravakurichi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the three victims.

The four injured, identified as D. Dhanush (21), M. Harish (17), K. Chidambaram (45) and his daughter C. Thanshika(8) were rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Aravakurichi. Harish was later shifted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Aravakurichi police have registered a case and are investigating the accident. Efforts are likely to be made to trace the lorry involved in the accident.