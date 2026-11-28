CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is seeking a private operator to establish and run a high-security printing facility capable of producing half a million pages a day, as it moves to give legal and physical credibility to property transactions completed through its presence-less registration system, according to officials.
The registration department has invited bids for a three-year contract, extendable by another two years, to print, authenticate and despatch registered property documents to citizens. The arrangement is designed to ensure that even as registration moves online, buyers and financial institutions can continue to rely on a secure physical deed, sources said.
The e-tender, issued by the inspector general of registration on Friday, requires the successful bidder to design, build and operate the facility in Chennai.
The department sources estimate daily registrations of 12,500 documents, averaging 40 pages each, translating into around 5 lakh colour pages. On muhurtham days, when auspicious dates drive property transactions, the workload could double to 10 lakh pages.
The security architecture will include a Tamil Nadu government watermark, laser hologram and QR code.
The paper will also carry an anti-copy feature that makes photocopies and scanned reproductions display the word ‘COPY’, sources said.
The state-owned Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited will supply the security paper, while the registration department will procure the paper and holograms directly.
The private operator will be responsible for printing, enveloping and handing over the documents to India Post for delivery in sealed, tamper-evident covers. Delivery will be authenticated through a one-time password (OTP).
The department expects documents to reach recipients on the same day within a 25-km radius of the facility and within three days elsewhere. Documents received before 2 pm must be printed and despatched on the same day, with India Post required to collect consignments at least four times daily.
The government will provide a roughly 3,000 sq ft room on Santhome High Road and electricity.
The contractor must invest in the machinery, security infrastructure, manpower and other facilities needed to run the operation.
The model requires the contractor to recover the entire initial investment through per-unit (document) charges. Bids close on December 28.