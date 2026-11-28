CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is seeking a private operator to establish and run a high-security printing facility capable of producing half a million pages a day, as it moves to give legal and physical credibility to property transactions completed through its presence-less registration system, according to officials.

The registration department has invited bids for a three-year contract, extendable by another two years, to print, authenticate and despatch registered property documents to citizens. The arrangement is designed to ensure that even as registration moves online, buyers and financial institutions can continue to rely on a secure physical deed, sources said.

The e-tender, issued by the inspector general of registration on Friday, requires the successful bidder to design, build and operate the facility in Chennai.

The department sources estimate daily registrations of 12,500 documents, averaging 40 pages each, translating into around 5 lakh colour pages. On muhurtham days, when auspicious dates drive property transactions, the workload could double to 10 lakh pages.

The security architecture will include a Tamil Nadu government watermark, laser hologram and QR code.