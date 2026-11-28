TIRUCHY: More than 1,000 families living in five neighbourhoods along Vayalur Road are struggling to access their homes as roads dug up for an underground drainage project, which began around 18 months ago, have turned slushy following the recent heavy rain.
Work under the fourth phase of the underground drainage project is under way in Ganapathy Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Renga Nagar, Rathna Nagar and MM Nagar. Several internal roads, particularly cross streets, have been left damaged owing to the works, with rainwater accumulating in the pits.
While corporation vehicles, and school vans struggle to navigate the roads, pedestrians are forced to wade through slush and muddy water.
Schoolchildren and elderly residents are among the worst affected, with submerged pits posing a risk of accidents.
A Murugesan, a resident of Shanmuga Nagar, said, “A month ago, pits were dug in front of our houses for the drainage work, but nobody has returned to complete the work. It has become very difficult for us to access our houses. We cannot even clean our entrances or even draw kolams.”
Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the corporation allocated a sum of Rs 1.73 crore for 443 road repair works and undertook patchwork repairs on damaged blacktopped and cement roads across the city in October.
However, barring a few cross streets in Shanmuga Nagar that have been re-laid, most damaged stretches in these neighbourhoods remain unattended.
C Banu, a resident of Renga Nagar, said, “After it rains, we find it difficult even to step out of our houses. Several pits are filled with rainwater and cannot be seen.”
Speaking to TNIE, Ward 25 councillor KS Nagarajan said, “The drainage work is progressing very slowly and might take another two years to complete. I have raised the issue several times at corporation council meetings, but no action has been taken so far.”
When contacted, a Tiruchy Corporation official said the works were being carried out in phases and that steps would be taken to restore the damaged roads after the rain.