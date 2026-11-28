TIRUCHY: More than 1,000 families living in five neighbourhoods along Vayalur Road are struggling to access their homes as roads dug up for an underground drainage project, which began around 18 months ago, have turned slushy following the recent heavy rain.

Work under the fourth phase of the underground drainage project is under way in Ganapathy Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Renga Nagar, Rathna Nagar and MM Nagar. Several internal roads, particularly cross streets, have been left damaged owing to the works, with rainwater accumulating in the pits.

While corporation vehicles, and school vans struggle to navigate the roads, pedestrians are forced to wade through slush and muddy water.

Schoolchildren and elderly residents are among the worst affected, with submerged pits posing a risk of accidents.

A Murugesan, a resident of Shanmuga Nagar, said, “A month ago, pits were dug in front of our houses for the drainage work, but nobody has returned to complete the work. It has become very difficult for us to access our houses. We cannot even clean our entrances or even draw kolams.”