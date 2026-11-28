CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday honoured former ministers V V Swaminathan and Dr H V Hande on the occasion of their birth centenaries, recalling their contributions to TN’s politics, public service and legislative democracy.

Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar presided over the commemorative event, in which the CM presented both former ministers with shawls, garlands and mementoes.

Born on February 15, 1927, V V Swaminathan represented the Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency in 1980 and 1984. He held 13 portfolios in the Cabinet headed by former chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Dr H V Hande, born on November 28, 1927, is a doctor, politician and writer.

He served five terms as a member of the Assembly and Legislative Council, and was health minister from 1980 to 1986.