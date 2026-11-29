COLOMBO / CHENNAI: Sri Lanka has appointed an 11-member Parliamentary Select Committee to examine the 1983 anti-Tamil riots, popularly known as Black July, and recommend reparations for victims and measures to promote national reconciliation.

Sri Lanka observers described the move as a first step towards reconciliation, but say much more needs to be done to redress historical injustices.

Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna informed Parliament on Saturday that the committee, chaired by Women’s Affairs Minister Savithri Paulraj, would examine the impact of the violence. It also includes two Opposition members from the Tamil community. Around 3,000 Tamils were killed between July 23 and 30, 1983, in violence that erupted across Sri Lanka following the LTTE’s killing of 13 soldiers in the north. Welcoming the move, Delhi-based journalist and long-time Sri Lanka watcher MR Narayan Swamy said the violence had never been properly investigated and nobody had been punished.

“Given that 1983 was so long ago, questions remain about how effective the investigation will be, as many of those involved may no longer be alive. However, the government’s willingness to investigate is itself a recognition of what happened in 1983 as a colossal blunder,” he said. Describing the riots as a catalyst for the Tamil Eelam movement and the subsequent armed struggle, he said the investigation was something owed to the Tamils.