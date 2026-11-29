KALLAKURICHI: TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh was remanded in judicial custody till December 11 by a court in Kallakurichi on Friday night in connection with a case over allegations of sending obscene text messages to a woman IAS officer. He was brought to Cuddalore Central Prison at 4.05 am on Saturday and lodged in its high-security section.

The MLA was produced before Judicial Magistrate D Bhanumathi after more than four hours of questioning by Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh, who was appointed as the investigating officer in the case.

The police had arrested Arul Vignesh from his residence around 6.30 pm on Friday following a court order. After his arrest, he was taken to the government tourist bungalow at Thiyagadurgam, where Singh questioned him. His wife Sivashankari also visited the bungalow to meet him during the interrogation but was denied entry.

He was allotted the fourth room in the 14th block of the prison’s high-security section.