CHENNAI: Avadi Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of procuring and selling mule bank accounts and facilitating illegal transactions for cybercriminals, who had defrauded a 72-year-old man from Padi of Rs 60.7 lakh. In February, two men were held in connection with the case.

The police said that the suspects — Kandhavel (48) from Villupuram, Velavan (37) from Salem, and Arumugam (54) of Perambalur — allegedly procured bank accounts and sold them for a 15% commission.

According to the police, cybercriminals impersonating Mumbai police contacted the victim, Vairavan of Akshaya Colony, and claimed that his Aadhaar was linked to illegal transactions.

They threatened to place him under “digital arrest” unless he transferred money for verification. Believing their claims, Vairavan sent the Rs 60.7 lakh to them.

The police said that Rs 5 lakh of the stolen amount passed through an account held by Kandhavel, while the two others facilitated the sale of accounts to the fraudsters.

A probe uncovered that illegal transactions exceeding Rs 1.5 crore had taken place through the account, which is linked to 23 complaints on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Another 176 complaints were linked to accounts supplied by Arumugam.