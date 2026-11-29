8K chickens shifted to Chennai, reveals probe

Following this, the animal husbandry department began undertaking containment measures. Over 60,000 chickens in 16 avian-flu-hit farms have died of flu or been culled.

While restrictions have been imposed on poultry farming and sale in the affected areas, thousands of chickens had reportedly been purchased and reared at two farms in Naduthittu, about 150 metres from a bird-flu-hit farm.

Chickens at one of these farms began dying on November 25. Following complaints from the public, officials inspected the farm on Thursday and culled around 20,020 birds, a senior official said. They reportedly informed the farm owner that they would return on Friday to cull the remaining birds.

A senior official from the directorate of animal husbandry and veterinary services told TNIE that the culling operation at the farm continued until around 11 pm.

However, after officials had left the premises, the owners allegedly arranged three lorries to transport the remaining chickens to Chennai overnight.

Following a tip-off, officials rushed to the spot and stopped the vehicles. Based on a complaint by veterinary inspector Janakiraman of Mettupalayam, Cuddalore Port police registered a case against four persons: farm owner A Saravanapriya of Naduthittu, and three lorry drivers — Veeran and Devaraj of Erode, and Ambrose of Chengalpattu.

Police said a preliminary inquiry indicated that around 8,000 chickens from the same farm had already been transported to Chennai for sale in five lorries on November 24 and 25, since the birds began dying. An inquiry is under way to confirm this, a senior animal husbandry department official in Cuddalore said.