CHENNAI: While the centre’s revised delimitation proposal seeks to ensure a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in states, the continued reliance on the latest published Census figures (2011) to redraw the constituencies within states has emerged as a fresh point of concern. The political leaders are flagging the possibility of gerrymandering and the marginalisation of religious and linguistic minorities.

According to the opposition parties, including the DMK and the Congress, the exercise could still result in substantial changes to constituency boundaries within states, taking into account the population distribution and migration.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja said the party continues to have reservations about the functioning of the proposed Delimitation Commission, particularly with regard to the redrawing of constituencies. “The party would discuss the concerns with legal experts and explore the possibility of moving amendments to the Bill, if necessary,” he indicated.

“If the BJP attempts to use the provisions of the law to deliberately target Muslims and Christians through gerrymandering or a pick-and-choose approach, we will fight every such attempt,” he cautioned.