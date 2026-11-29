CHENNAI: While the centre’s revised delimitation proposal seeks to ensure a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in states, the continued reliance on the latest published Census figures (2011) to redraw the constituencies within states has emerged as a fresh point of concern. The political leaders are flagging the possibility of gerrymandering and the marginalisation of religious and linguistic minorities.
According to the opposition parties, including the DMK and the Congress, the exercise could still result in substantial changes to constituency boundaries within states, taking into account the population distribution and migration.
Speaking to TNIE, DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja said the party continues to have reservations about the functioning of the proposed Delimitation Commission, particularly with regard to the redrawing of constituencies. “The party would discuss the concerns with legal experts and explore the possibility of moving amendments to the Bill, if necessary,” he indicated.
“If the BJP attempts to use the provisions of the law to deliberately target Muslims and Christians through gerrymandering or a pick-and-choose approach, we will fight every such attempt,” he cautioned.
Similarly, Congress leader P Chidambaram also pointed out the expansion of the House would necessitate delimitation of constituencies within each state, potentially giving the government a free hand to redraw boundaries to its advantage.
Though K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, welcomed DMK’s stand to support the Bill, he said the party should put forth its demands on the changes it seeks in regard to the Delimitation Commission and should accept the Bill only if the changes sought are made. He also urged the DMK MPs to not support the Bill during voting if any demands are unmet.
The Delimitation Bill brought in April, eventually defeated in Parliament, would have empowered the centre to constitute the Delimitation Commission from time to time.
Under the revised Bill, the government is required to constitute the commission as soon as the Act comes into force. Further, the earlier Bill defined the latest Census figures with reference to the date of constitution of the Delimitation Commission, whereas the new Bill fixes the reference point to the date of commencement of the Act.