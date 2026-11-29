MADURAI: An inquiry by Aavin (Madurai) into the spoilage of milk supplied by farmers to the E Pudupatti Milk Cooperative Society found that a malfunctioning compressor in the Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) caused the spoilage on November 12 and 13. Aavin has since released compensation of around Rs 3 lakh to the cooperative society for distribution among the affected farmers.

According to sources, several hundred farmers from Melamadai, Kattadevanpatti, E Pudupatti and Thottappanaickanur routed their milk to the E Pudupatti Milk Cooperative Society, which operates the BMC. On November 12 and 13, they supplied around 5,000 litres of milk to the facility and received acknowledgement receipts detailing the fat and SNF (Solid-Not-Fat) content.

However, nearly 10 days later, the farmers were informed that the milk had been declared unfit for consumption when it reached the Aavin production plant in Madurai city.

This left them puzzled as the milk had been declared fit at the BMC before being transported to the production plant in a tanker.