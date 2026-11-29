MADURAI: An inquiry by Aavin (Madurai) into the spoilage of milk supplied by farmers to the E Pudupatti Milk Cooperative Society found that a malfunctioning compressor in the Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) caused the spoilage on November 12 and 13. Aavin has since released compensation of around Rs 3 lakh to the cooperative society for distribution among the affected farmers.
According to sources, several hundred farmers from Melamadai, Kattadevanpatti, E Pudupatti and Thottappanaickanur routed their milk to the E Pudupatti Milk Cooperative Society, which operates the BMC. On November 12 and 13, they supplied around 5,000 litres of milk to the facility and received acknowledgement receipts detailing the fat and SNF (Solid-Not-Fat) content.
However, nearly 10 days later, the farmers were informed that the milk had been declared unfit for consumption when it reached the Aavin production plant in Madurai city.
This left them puzzled as the milk had been declared fit at the BMC before being transported to the production plant in a tanker.
Speaking to TNIE, an Aavin (Madurai) official said, “An inquiry was conducted, and we found that the compressor of the BMC malfunctioned for two days, resulting in fluctuations in the cooling system. Though the fault was rectified a day later, the milk stored inside had already spoiled.
Since the BMC is part of the District Cooperative Department and maintained by Aavin, we took responsibility for the machinery. We found that 4,700 litres of milk had spoiled and paid the amount to the milk farmers within a few days.”
A C Venmani Chandran, a milk farmer attached to Melamatharai Milk Cooperative Society, said, “Initially, we thought there were problems with the milk tankers, but that was not the case. We are extremely relieved that Aavin’s inquiry identified the fault in the BMC itself.
The inquiry established that around 4,700 litres of milk had spoiled. The team was properly informed, and the findings were declared in a positive manner. Aavin finally deposited around Rs 3 lakh with the BMC, which will subsequently be distributed among the milk farmers.
“Around 400 milk farmers attached to the E Pudupatti, Melamadai and Thottappanaickanur milk cooperative societies are relieved. It must be noted that many of them are small-scale farmers who own just one to three cows,” he said.