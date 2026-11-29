CUDDALORE: A copper coin dating back to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I (985–1014 AD) was found during a field survey at the Thenpennai riverbed near Ulundampattu and Thalavanur villages near Panruti, on Friday.

C Immanuel, a research scholar at the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, along with postgraduate history students M Senthamizh Selvan and V Senthamizh Maran, found the coin on the surface of the riverbed during the survey. After cleaning the coin, they identified it as belonging to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I.

Explaining the findings, Immanuel said the coin weighed about 4.35 grams. "One side of the coin bears the inscription 'Sri Rajaraja' in Devanagari script. This indicates that it belongs to the period of Rajaraja Chola I, who ruled from 985 to 1014 AD," he said.

He added that one side of the coin depicted a standing figure holding a flower in one hand. Four circles were seen to the left of the figure, with a crescent above them and a flower below. A trident and a lamp were depicted on the right side, while the other side featured a seated figure holding a conch in one hand. The words 'Sri Rajaraja' were inscribed near the figure's left hand.

"Coins dating back to the Sangam period and the subsequent reigns of the Chera, Chola and Pandya dynasties have been found by researchers from time to time in the riverbeds of the Thamirabarani, Vaigai, Cauvery and Palar," Immanuel added.