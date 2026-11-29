CHENNAI: The DMK’s decision to back the centre’s proposed delimitation Bills has triggered a backlash from its former allies, with VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM State secretary P Shanmugam questioning the move on Saturday.

Even DMK ally Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) chief M H Jawahirullah urged the party to seek constitutional safeguards for the recommendations of the Justice Kurian Joseph-led High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations before extending support to the legislation.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan criticised the DMK’s position, saying it was a matter of concern for the country’s federal structure.

“DMK’s stand is a danger to the nation. The DMK’s stand shocks me more than the SC verdict on the Thiruparankundram issue. The SC verdict will create tension in TN. But the stand taken by the DMK is one that can endanger the entire nation. This paves the way for the Sangh Parivar’s ‘One Nation, One Election, One Government’ conspiracy politics,” Thirumavalavan told reporters in Chennai.