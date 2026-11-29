CHENNAI: The DMK’s decision to back the centre’s proposed delimitation Bills has triggered a backlash from its former allies, with VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM State secretary P Shanmugam questioning the move on Saturday.
Even DMK ally Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) chief M H Jawahirullah urged the party to seek constitutional safeguards for the recommendations of the Justice Kurian Joseph-led High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations before extending support to the legislation.
VCK chief Thirumavalavan criticised the DMK’s position, saying it was a matter of concern for the country’s federal structure.
“DMK’s stand is a danger to the nation. The DMK’s stand shocks me more than the SC verdict on the Thiruparankundram issue. The SC verdict will create tension in TN. But the stand taken by the DMK is one that can endanger the entire nation. This paves the way for the Sangh Parivar’s ‘One Nation, One Election, One Government’ conspiracy politics,” Thirumavalavan told reporters in Chennai.
Similarly, CPM’s P Shanmugam questioned the basis on which the DMK had decided to support the Bill and asked the party to explain its position. “What assurance has the BJP given the DMK that TN’s share will not come down?” he asked. He added that the CPM and other Left parties would vote against the Bill in Parliament and bring together parties opposing it.
Jawahirullah, meanwhile, said the DMK should first insist that the centre provide constitutional safeguards for the recommendations of the Justice Kurian Joseph-led committee and refrain from supporting the delimitation Bills until the centre accepted them.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Jothimani pointed out that Uttar Pradesh’s representation would increase from 80 to 120 seats, while Tamil Nadu’s would rise from 39 to around 59, adding that the difference between the two states would widen from 41 to 61 seats.