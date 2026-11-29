TIRUCHY: The School Education Department has conducted a two-day inquiry into the alleged assault of a Class 12 student by the headmistress of a government higher secondary school at Amanakkampatti near Manapparai, following a complaint lodged by the student’s family. The Assistant Planning Officer (APO) of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), who conducted the inquiry on Friday and Saturday, is expected to submit a report to the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) on Monday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday during the morning assembly at the school, where the headmistress, Maheswari (47), allegedly slapped the student for not singing the prayer. The student allegedly developed ear pain following the incident.

According to the complaint, the student informed her brother about the incident. Subsequently, her father visited the school and took her to the Manapparai Government Hospital for treatment. Following the complaint, education department officials initiated an inquiry. The APO of SSA inquired with the student, headmistress and other officials during the two-day inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The inquiry officer is expected to submit his findings to the CEO on Monday. Meanwhile, Manapparai police have registered a case against the headmistress and are investigating the incident.