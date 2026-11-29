CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and conveyed the party’s decision to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, while also flagging concerns over the functioning of the Delimitation Commission and the possibility of intra-state gerrymandering.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said the delegation had communicated the resolution adopted at the meeting of DMK MPs chaired by M K Stalin earlier in the day. She said the party had consistently maintained that TN’s interests should not be compromised in the delimitation exercise. Welcoming the centre’s assurance that the increase in Lok Sabha seats would be based on the 1971 population proportions, she said this would protect the interests of TN.

Sources told TNIE that the delegation had raised concerns over the functioning of the Delimitation Commission and the redrawing of constituencies within states. Shah assured the MPs that their concerns would be addressed, a source said.

Asked whether the DMK’s support for the Bill meant it could join the BJP-led alliance, she said supporting a Bill did not necessarily mean entering into an alliance. Citing the EWS Bill, she pointed out that even the Congress had supported it.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the DMK’s position, rejecting suggestions that the party had changed its stand on delimitation. She also added that it was the Congress that had changed its position during every election.