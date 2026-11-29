CHENNAI: The special court for trial of Prevention of Corruption Act cases on Saturday granted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) three days’ custody of R Mohan, proprietor of Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications, in connection with the alleged irregularities in procurement of books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and other public libraries across the state.

Mohan, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested on November 16 over allegations that books supplied by his firms contained plagiarised content, misleading information and fictitious author names.

His firms had received Rs 1.74 crore for supplying books to public libraries.

Seeking his custody, the DVAC told the court that he must be questioned about the procurement process, including the committee that recommended the books, the quantity procured and the fictitious authors whose names appeared on the titles.

Mohan’s counsel opposed the request for five days’ custody.

After hearing both sides, Judge Dr L S Sathiyamurthy granted three days of police custody, from noon on Saturday to 4 pm on November 30.

The judge observed that filling library shelves with fake books was a grave offence against civilisation and culture. The DVAC subsequently took Mohan into custody.