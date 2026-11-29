CHENNAI: Expressing disagreement with certain orders of other High Courts and a coordinate bench of the Madras HC, Justice Sunder Mohan of Madras HC has made a reference to the larger bench an appeal filed by one of the main accused, N Prakash, in the child sexual assault case against Gem Granites R Veeramani, challenging denial of anticipatory bail by a special court for Pocso cases.

The reference is whether an accused or a victim can file an appeal under SC/ST Act challenging an order passed by a special court for Pocso cases if the accused person faces charges both under the Pocso and the SC/ST Act.

Senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajarathnam, representing Prakash, contended that a remedy available for the accused person, if he is denied bail by the Pocso Court, is an appeal under the S/ST Act because the trial is held in Pocso Court for charges under both the Acts and not separate courts.

However, state public prosecutor R John Sathya submitted that denial of bail under Pocso cannot be challenged under the SC/ST Act but the remedy is to file a bail application under the general law, BNSS.

Expressing disagreement with the pronouncements of the HCs of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, the judge said that if victims retained the right to appeal under section 14 A of the SC/ST Act, the accused shall not be denied the same remedy since the order is passed in the same criminal proceedings.