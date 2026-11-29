CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rapped the authorities concerned of the school education department for filing an application seeking condonation of an 809-day delay, citing untenable reasons, to move an appeal against a single judge’s order on the service benefits of a government school teacher in Kallakurichi district.

A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan, in a recent order, noted that the single judge’s order was passed in 2023, but the petition seeking condonation of the delay was filed only in 2026.

Dismissing the petition filed by the headmaster of Angavai Sangavai Government Higher Secondary School in Tirukovilur, the bench imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on the authorities concerned and directed them to pay the amount to the TN State Legal Services Authority within four weeks. It also directed the chief secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against all those responsible.

For three consecutive years, the authorities had cited holidays, exams and paper valuation as reasons for the delay in filing the intra-court appeal, the bench noted, and pointed out that the court’s vacation in May had also been cited as a reason for the delay. “It is clear the application of the appellants for condonation of delay is a mockery of judicial process and deserves no indulgence from this court,” it said.

The respondent, R Bhuvaneshwari, had filed the writ plea seeking directions to count her services rendered before regularisation, from 1985 to 1992, for calculating her retirement benefits. The single judge had ruled in her favour.