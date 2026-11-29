MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) consolidated-pay employees’ association has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to not close its inquiry into the regularisation of 187 temporary employees as recommended by the MKU registrar recently.

According to sources, on October 17, the association that represents different categories of non teaching staff, had written to the NCSC alleging irregularities in the regularisation of employees.

On November 18, MKU Registrar (in-charge) S Muthiah had sent a letter stating that the issue was pending before the Supreme Court and requested the NCSC to reject the association’s representation.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by TNIE, the registrar stated that nearly 120 consolidated-pay casual labourers who had completed 10 years of service approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking regularisation of jobs.

A single judge directed regularisation, however, a Division Bench, on August 21, 2025 allowed the university’s appeals and set aside the directions. The court observed that appointments should be made against sanctioned posts through established recruitment procedures.

However, it also said the state government could consider a special recruitment drive for eligible employees against sanctioned vacancies, with appropriate weightage for their long years of service. Subsequently, some employees moved the Supreme Court, where their Special Leave Petitions are pending.

In response to the registrar’s letter, the association’s president P Gopinath rejected the university’s claim that the appointments were made through backdoor methods; the association said the employees had been recruited through a proper selection process involving notification, certificate verification and interviews, with the approval of the University Syndicate.

Questioning the university’s failure to consider a special recruitment drive for employees who had served for 15 to 20 years or more, the association also cited a Supreme Court interim order protecting an employee from disengagement.