TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old man who secured bail by submitting a fake marriage invitation to a court was arrested and remanded to Tiruchy Central Prison after Thuvakudi police exposed the fraud. The District Sessions Court earlier cancelled the bail granted to him after verifying the evidence submitted by the police. The accused was identified as R Posangu from Sundampatti in Pudukkottai district.

The Thuvakudi police received information that banned gutka and tobacco products were being sold near Anna Valaivu in Thuvakudi. A police team conducted a raid on September 23 and arrested Posangu while he was selling the banned products. He was remanded to Tiruchy Central Prison.

On October 15, Posangu secured bail from the District Sessions Court by submitting a purported marriage invitation. In the invitation, he claimed that he would be marrying a woman named Nandhini on October 25 at Sri Muthumariamman Temple in Narthamalai in Pudukkottai district. However, the Thuvakudi police grew suspicious of the invitation and commenced investigation. They first visited a printing press near Tiruchy airport, where they found that only 10 copies of the invitation had been printed.

The police then approached the temple and inquired with the HR&CE officials about the purported wedding. After verifying the records, the officials confirmed that no marriage had taken place at Sri Muthumariamman Temple on October 25.

Following the investigation, Thuvakudi Sub-Inspector D Nagaraj filed a petition before the court on November 16, seeking cancellation of Posangu’s bail. The petition said that he had obtained bail by submitting a fake marriage invite through his advocate.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the District Sessions Court examined the details and ordered the cancellation of his bail. Subsequently, police arrested him on Friday night and he was remanded to custody.