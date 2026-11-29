COIMBATORE: Motorists have expressed concern over the slow progress of the Marappalam railway underpass expansion at Madukkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad road, alleging the project has been paused over the past few months, affecting traffic.

The underpass, 2 km from the Kochi-Salem National Highway (NH 544), is a crucial link between Coimbatore and Kerala and hosts a high volume of interstate traffic. The existing British-era structure accommodates only a single lane, causing bottlenecks during peak hours. It is also the only toll-free connector along this stretch.

To address the problem, the state sanctioned Rs 73.79 crore to widen the underpass into a 16.2-metre-wide four-lane carriageway, 1.5-metre footpaths and drainage facilities. The project, which commenced in May 2025, envisages replacing the old structure with a modern rectangular precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box to accommodate the railway track, while widening the road over a stretch of around 750 metres, including 89 metres beneath the railway line.

The project also involves acquiring around 4,300 square metres of land for service roads and drainage, at an estimated cost of Rs 17.8 crore.