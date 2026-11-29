COIMBATORE: Motorists have expressed concern over the slow progress of the Marappalam railway underpass expansion at Madukkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad road, alleging the project has been paused over the past few months, affecting traffic.
The underpass, 2 km from the Kochi-Salem National Highway (NH 544), is a crucial link between Coimbatore and Kerala and hosts a high volume of interstate traffic. The existing British-era structure accommodates only a single lane, causing bottlenecks during peak hours. It is also the only toll-free connector along this stretch.
To address the problem, the state sanctioned Rs 73.79 crore to widen the underpass into a 16.2-metre-wide four-lane carriageway, 1.5-metre footpaths and drainage facilities. The project, which commenced in May 2025, envisages replacing the old structure with a modern rectangular precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box to accommodate the railway track, while widening the road over a stretch of around 750 metres, including 89 metres beneath the railway line.
The project also involves acquiring around 4,300 square metres of land for service roads and drainage, at an estimated cost of Rs 17.8 crore.
Residents said the construction was slow and had been stalled for months due to a lack of coordination between departments. "With traffic diverted, we are forced to travel at least five kilometres extra. The road is important for students, daily commuters and transport vehicles, but the prolonged delay has made travel difficult," motorists said.
A highways official said the initial work by the railways department was delayed due to difficulties in shifting water pipelines, removing trees and relocating electricity poles.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior state highways department official said the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway had completed around 75% of its work but had temporarily halted the remaining works. "We have completed the tender process for our work, finalised the contractor and issued the work order. The agreement process is underway and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The work will commence next month," the official said.
The official added that land acquisition was required only for the service roads and drainage works, and the entire project was expected to be completed within 18 months of commencement.