NAMAKKAL: A bird flu outbreak more than 200 km away can cost Namakkal its overseas egg markets, even when its own poultry farms remain unaffected. With Oman suspending egg imports following the recent avian influenza outbreak in Cuddalore, poultry farmers and industry representatives in Namakkal have renewed their long-pending demand for a separate disease-free zone to protect the region's exports from outbreaks elsewhere.

The problem has affected the industry for more than 15 years. In 2008, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai, and several Gulf countries suspended egg imports from Namakkal following bird flu outbreaks in northeastern India, more than 2,000 km away. At the time, India was treated as a single epidemiological unit for trade restrictions, meaning an outbreak anywhere in the country could affect exports from all regions. The UAE, then a major market for Namakkal eggs, lifted its ban only in 2019, while exports expanded after 2021. Some countries, including Iran, have yet to resume imports, industry representatives said.

Trade restrictions have since shifted in some cases from a country-wide approach to a state-level approach. However, the recent outbreak in Cuddalore has once again affected Namakkal, as both districts fall within Tamil Nadu. Oman, one of the major overseas markets for Namakkal eggs, suspended imports despite the outbreak being more than 200 km away from the poultry belt.