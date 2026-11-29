NAMAKKAL: A bird flu outbreak more than 200 km away can cost Namakkal its overseas egg markets, even when its own poultry farms remain unaffected. With Oman suspending egg imports following the recent avian influenza outbreak in Cuddalore, poultry farmers and industry representatives in Namakkal have renewed their long-pending demand for a separate disease-free zone to protect the region's exports from outbreaks elsewhere.
The problem has affected the industry for more than 15 years. In 2008, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai, and several Gulf countries suspended egg imports from Namakkal following bird flu outbreaks in northeastern India, more than 2,000 km away. At the time, India was treated as a single epidemiological unit for trade restrictions, meaning an outbreak anywhere in the country could affect exports from all regions. The UAE, then a major market for Namakkal eggs, lifted its ban only in 2019, while exports expanded after 2021. Some countries, including Iran, have yet to resume imports, industry representatives said.
Trade restrictions have since shifted in some cases from a country-wide approach to a state-level approach. However, the recent outbreak in Cuddalore has once again affected Namakkal, as both districts fall within Tamil Nadu. Oman, one of the major overseas markets for Namakkal eggs, suspended imports despite the outbreak being more than 200 km away from the poultry belt.
P V Senthil, president of the Livestock and Agri Farmers Trade Association, said India should adopt a zoning system followed by several other countries, allowing disease-free regions to continue exports when an outbreak is reported elsewhere.
"More than 90% of India's egg exports come from Namakkal. It is crucial to protect this region and keep its export activities viable as long as there is no disease outbreak here. An outbreak in another district should not affect farms in a region that has remained disease-free," he said.
Under the proposed system, Namakkal would be recognised as a separate disease-free poultry zone, with farms placed under continuous surveillance to establish that they are free of pathogenic avian influenza. The state would monitor disease status and enforce biosecurity measures, while the centre would submit the necessary records to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which sets international animal-health standards and provides a framework for disease-status recognition.
Senthil cited Turkey, a major competitor to Namakkal in the international egg market, as an example. "Turkey has more than 100 zones. When an outbreak occurs in one zone, unaffected zones can continue exporting. India should also adopt a similar system," he said.
Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation said that declaring the entire Namakkal region disease-free would require stringent and continuous surveillance, given the highly contagious nature of avian influenza and the unpredictable spread of the virus. The risk is particularly high during the migratory bird season, generally from September-November and February-March, when waterbirds arrive at wetlands.
Jahan R, secretary of the Egg and Poultry Products Exporters Association, said compartmentalisation certification could be a more practical alternative. Under this system, individual farms or groups of farms that maintain strict biosecurity, sanitation, hygiene and disease-surveillance measures can be certified separately.
"Namakkal has both large and small poultry farms spread across rural areas. Declaring the entire region a separate zone may be practically difficult. At least, the government should facilitate compartmentalisation certification for farms that follow high biosecurity standards and remain free of disease. This would help protect exports from certified farms," he said.