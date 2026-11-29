NAGAPATTINAM: With the northeast monsoon failing to bring the anticipated rainfall and irrigation water remaining inadequate, samba and thaladi crops across the Cauvery delta are increasingly coming under stress, raising concern among farmers over crop survival and a possible decline in yields.

The recent showers, which fell short of forecasts of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region, have provided only temporary relief. Farmers said another spell of rain within the next five days was crucial to sustaining the standing crops, warning that a prolonged dry spell could lead to widespread crop damage and adversely affect yields this season.

More than 26,000 hectares of the 1.10 lakh hectares under samba and thaladi cultivation in Thanjavur district are under severe stress, with crops on around 3,200 hectares already beginning to wither, a senior Agriculture Department official said.

Farmers in neighbouring Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, where samba and thaladi crops have been raised on 1.42 lakh hectares and around 63,000 hectares respectively, fear a similar situation if rainfall remains inadequate.

"Although the standing crops appear green, the stress could affect grain formation, with plants potentially failing to produce healthy paddy panicles," said SR Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.

Pointing out that most crops were around 60 days old, Tamilselvan urged the state government to press the Centre and negotiate with Karnataka to secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water. He cautioned that even if water were released now, it would take at least 10 days to reach the tail-end areas.