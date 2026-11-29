DHARMAPURI: Coconut cultivators in Dharmapuri have urged the state to provide an assistance fund of Rs 1000 per tree, so farmers can protect their trees during drought.
In Dharmapuri, coconut is cultivated on around 5,600 hectares, with an annual coconut production of around 1.20 lakh tonnes. Coconut is primarily grown around Palacode, Marandahalli, Harur and Pappireddipatti. Farmers rely on dams and rainfall to sustain cultivation.
But with both the southwest and northeast monsoons failing, the district has only received about 570 mm of rainfall (district average is 910 mm). With declining water levels in wells and dams, farmers fear the trees would not survive the summer and urged the state government to issue funds of Rs 1000 per tree. This is to ensure farmers can buy water to sustain coconut trees.
J Raghavan from Palacode said, "In this situation, we are barely managing with what little we have left. But by January or February, the water reserves would have been drained, and then what are we supposed to do? Our only choice would be to buy water. A tank of water would cost around Rs 450 to Rs 500. By February, with fewer water sources, the prices would rise significantly. So any assistance would help us. Rs 1000 per tree would allow farmers to tide through the harsh summer. If the monsoon arrives on time, our trees will be saved."
B Chelladurai from Harur said, "We cannot allow the coconut trees to wilt. If a tree dies from the heat, the livelihood of the farmer would be affected for seven or eight years. It takes about a decade for a coconut tree to mature. With climatic conditions worsening, we are not confident about regrowing lost trees. Conditions are favourable, and it will only worsen in the upcoming years. So we need to ensure the coconut trees do not die from lack of water."
P Muruagan from Palacode said, "Even now, our wells and borewells are barely giving us any water. We have had no rain; it becomes increasingly challenging to keep coconut trees safe, especially when there are no natural water sources replenishing groundwater sources. The demand of Rs 1000 per tree has become a necessity, especially when farmers have not seen any profit in the past months. We have been facing a meteorological drought since last November (2025), and now, with monsoons failing we are also facing an imminent hydrological drought."
When TNIE reached out to officials in the horticulture department they said, "The Collector V Sarvanan is aware of this and has instructed us to represent the farmers' demand to the state government; we have already made the necessary intimations on the drought situation. We will now send a request for an assistance fund to protect coconut trees."