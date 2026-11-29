DHARMAPURI: Coconut cultivators in Dharmapuri have urged the state to provide an assistance fund of Rs 1000 per tree, so farmers can protect their trees during drought.

In Dharmapuri, coconut is cultivated on around 5,600 hectares, with an annual coconut production of around 1.20 lakh tonnes. Coconut is primarily grown around Palacode, Marandahalli, Harur and Pappireddipatti. Farmers rely on dams and rainfall to sustain cultivation.

But with both the southwest and northeast monsoons failing, the district has only received about 570 mm of rainfall (district average is 910 mm). With declining water levels in wells and dams, farmers fear the trees would not survive the summer and urged the state government to issue funds of Rs 1000 per tree. This is to ensure farmers can buy water to sustain coconut trees.

J Raghavan from Palacode said, "In this situation, we are barely managing with what little we have left. But by January or February, the water reserves would have been drained, and then what are we supposed to do? Our only choice would be to buy water. A tank of water would cost around Rs 450 to Rs 500. By February, with fewer water sources, the prices would rise significantly. So any assistance would help us. Rs 1000 per tree would allow farmers to tide through the harsh summer. If the monsoon arrives on time, our trees will be saved."