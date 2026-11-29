CHENNAI: Amid a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders scheduled to meet DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday to ask him to reconsider his party's stand on the delimitation bill, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said Stalin would not believe “betrayers”.

“For the betterment of the nation, MK Stalin has taken a very good decision. He will not believe betrayers,” Nagenthran told reporters in Chennai. He was likely referring to Congress party ditching its long-standing alliance with the DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections and entering into an alliance with TVK and getting two ministerial berths.

Earlier on Saturday, when asked whether the DMK would join the BJP-led alliance, Nagenthran had said, “It is in the hands of Lord Murugan.”

Nagenthran led a national flag rally in Chennai under the slogan ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy ’, along with Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Ram Madhav.