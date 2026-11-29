CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence over the Supreme Court’s latest orders in the Thiruparankundram deepam issue, alleging the state’s rights and long-standing traditions have been affected by judicial overreach.
In a post on X, Stalin accused the CM of hiding behind government officials and making them take responsibility for the situation. The DMK leader also asked why the parties that joined the TVK government are not seeking an explanation from the chief minister.
Questioning whether the Supreme Court is toeing the Hindutva line in the Thiruparankundram deepam row, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that the court’s intervention could lead to communal tensions. The court’s stand in the matter is neither just nor fair, he said.
Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy international airport, Vaiko said, “The judiciary is crossing its limits and attempting to trigger unrest.”
Meanwhile, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan asked why the state government has failed to place sufficient historical records and evidence on the hill’s traditional worship practices before the court. The government should explain the administrative failures that led to contempt notices being issued to officials, he said.
Meanwhile, the Left parties, the VCK, MMK and others organised rallies across the state on Saturday against the Supreme Court’s recent order to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, stating the order could affect religious harmony and people’s unity.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian asked how the previous decision not to implement the order, citing the possibility of tension, could amount to contempt of court.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the Supreme Court order was not based on evidence. He said he also supports the demand for a Constitution Bench hearing. CPI (ML) leader S Kumarasamy and MMK general secretary Abdul Samad also criticised the court order.