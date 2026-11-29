CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence over the Supreme Court’s latest orders in the Thiruparankundram deepam issue, alleging the state’s rights and long-standing traditions have been affected by judicial overreach.

In a post on X, Stalin accused the CM of hiding behind government officials and making them take responsibility for the situation. The DMK leader also asked why the parties that joined the TVK government are not seeking an explanation from the chief minister.

Questioning whether the Supreme Court is toeing the Hindutva line in the Thiruparankundram deepam row, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that the court’s intervention could lead to communal tensions. The court’s stand in the matter is neither just nor fair, he said.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy international airport, Vaiko said, “The judiciary is crossing its limits and attempting to trigger unrest.”