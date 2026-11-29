CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned 628 projects worth Rs 176.85 crore under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission 2026-31. The projects include development of roads, parks, school buildings and three drinking water schemes.

Six G.O.s in this regard were issued on Friday by Additional Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Water Supply Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The projects were cleared at the third and fourth meetings of the Common Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee for 2026-27, held on November 10.

Town panchayats get the largest share, 374 projects worth Rs 125.16 crore. These include water supply schemes at Veerapandi in Theni (Rs 29.76 crore) and Kanam (Rs 7.33 crore) and Arumuganeri (Rs 47.96 crore) in Thoothukudi, besides a bus stand at Vettavalam in Tiruvannamalai.

Municipalities get 237 projects worth Rs 36.14 crore, including the renewal of 187 bituminous and cement concrete roads, 48 parks and two stadiums. Thoothukudi alone has 32 road renewals.

The GCC gets 17 projects worth Rs 15.54 crore, which include nine bituminous roads in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, four cement concrete roads in Sholinganallur zone and four schools. The orders revise the funding pattern of 122 projects costing Rs 1,459.72 crore, after its Rs 300-crore share under the mission for the year was almost used up. The revised funding pattern included the controversial Integrated Waste Processing Facility at Kodungaiyur at Rs 1,332.25 crore.

The mission has an outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore over five years. Urban local bodies bear 10% of the cost of each project, and the rest comes from the mission.