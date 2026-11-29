VARANASI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a movement to strengthen national unity and preserve the ancient cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Inaugurating the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0) at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, the vice president said the event, conceived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, has revived historical bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi and is taking them to the next generation.

Radhakrishnan released translations of Thirukkural in 50 languages, including 10 foreign languages. Describing Thirukkural as a treasure of wisdom for all of humanity, he said it transcends linguistic, ethnic and national boundaries.

Citing Thiruvalluvar’s teachings on the equality of all living beings by birth, the vice president urged people to examine what they heard rather than accept it unquestioningly. He recalled the historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, including the settlement of Nattukottai Nagarathars in the city around 450 years ago, the contribution of Tamil weavers to Banarasi silk and the years Mahakavi Subramania Bharati spent in Kashi.

Citing Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar’s celebrated words, “Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir” (Every place is our home; everyone is our kin), Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of universal brotherhood and respect for linguistic diversity.