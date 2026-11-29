VILLUPURAM: Three youths from Alampoondi village near Gingee in Villupuram submitted a complaint to the district police office on Friday, alleging that CB-CID police personnel had taken them for questioning out of suspicion in connection with the missing seven-year-old girl case and subjected them to torture.

Hemalatha (7), daughter of Vadivelu and Bhavani of Gingee, went missing in the early hours of October 12 while she was sleeping with her parents at their house. The CB-CID police, who are investigating the case, have questioned over 60 people, including the girl's family members.

Complaint was submitted by K Rajkumar (26), a mobile phone showroom owner, S Kamalraj (25), a goods vehicle driver, and B Renu (30), a daily-wage labourer. They visited the Villupuram district police office with their family members on Friday and submitted a petition to SP S Madhivanan.

In their petition, they alleged that the CB-CID police have been assaulting and harassing them for the past week in the name of investigation, based on suspicion. They said the police were forcing them to confess to the girl's disappearance, although they had no involvement in the incident.

"Despite telling the CB-CID police that we have nothing to do with the girl's disappearance, they continued to torture us. We are under severe mental distress and have reached a stage where we are contemplating suicide. Action should be taken against the CB-CID personnel who harassed us," they stated in the petition.

Speaking to reporters later, the youths said the SP had received their petition and assured them that such incidents would not happen again.