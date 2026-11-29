TIRUVANNAMALAI: District collector Vandana Garg has warned people living on both banks of the Cheyyar river not to enter or cross it, as surplus water is likely to be released from the Kuppanatham dam in Tiruvannamalai.

The warning, issued on the advice of the water resources department, applies to the residents of Thotti Maduvu, Kuppanatham, Paramanandal, Valayampattu, Chengam and Theethandapattu.

According to a press release from the collector, the water level in the dam in Chengam taluk stood at 52.48 feet on Saturday morning. The dam received an inflow of 164 cusecs following 25.80 mm of rainfall on Friday.

With water continuing to flow in, the level is likely to reach 54 feet soon. Surplus water may then have to be released into the Cheyyar in accordance with flood regulation guidelines.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted rain in Tiruvannamalai district till Monday, which is expected to increase the inflow further.