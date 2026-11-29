KALLAKURICHI: A woman officer, who had accused Rishivandiyam DMK MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan of insulting her, appeared before the Kallakurichi Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday and gave a confidential statement.

The police had registered a case against the MLA under four sections, after the senior woman official lodged a complaint on October 18, alleging that the MLA had insulted her.

The officer, who was transferred to another district, appeared before Judicial Magistrate D Bhanumathi at the Kallakurichi court at 5 pm on Saturday. Her statement was recorded by the magistrate, and she left the court premises around 8 pm.

Police security was strengthened at the court premises in view of her appearance.

According to sources, the incident pertaining to the complaint occurred when an argument broke out between the officer and the MLA over the appointment of a temporary staff member in the department.

Following an inquiry into her complaint, the Thiyagadurgam police registered a case against Karthikeyan on Thursday under four sections, including BNS Section 79 for insulting the modesty of a woman, and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women and Children Act. Further investigation is under way.