'Courts can’t intervene in religious affairs', says Madurai bench of Madras HC, bins order on diocese election

MADURAI: Stating that courts should avoid interfering in internal religious matters, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by a single judge of the court appointing a judge administrator to conduct elections for the CSI-Tirunelveli Diocese.

A bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel passed the order while allowing a batch of appeals filed by the Church of South India (CSI) and the CSI Synod, challenging the single judge’s order, dated October 28, 2025.

The judges noted that the petitioners had challenged an internal communication dated May 22, 2025, issued by the Synod for appointing an administrative committee consisting of 15 members for the general management of the Diocese.

The committee was also tasked with conducting elections to form a new Diocesan council, since the old council expired on April 12, 2024. But, claiming that the Synod had no authority to issue such a communication, the petitioners moved the court seeking appointment of a retired judge as an administrator, based on which the single judge had passed the above order.